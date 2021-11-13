Jalen Suggs exits Magic-Wizards game with ankle injury

An ugly night for the Magic got uglier when Jalen Suggs exited early with an ankle injury.

The rookie rolled his ankle at the defensive end early in the fourth quarter of the Magic’s 104-92 loss to the Wizards on Saturday night. Suggs limped off the court and did not return.

INJURY UPDATE:@OrlandoMagic guard Jalen Suggs suffered a right ankle sprain during the 4th quarter tonight vs Washington.



Suggs will not return.#MagicTogether — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) November 14, 2021

With the game already out of reach at the time of the injury, the hope is that Suggs being unable to return was just precautionary.

But with the Magic’s injury history and tendency to be cautious, and with the team already without point guards Markelle Fultz and Michael Carter-Williams, fans are understandably concerned about the No. 5 overall pick.

It doesn’t look like Jalen Suggs turned his ankle too bad, but I expect him to be out for at least a year. — The Lando (@TheLando__) November 14, 2021

Suggs, averaging 11.6 points and 3.6 assists this season, had eight points on 4-for-10 shooting in 24 minutes before exiting Saturday.

The Magic, after completing a five-game homestand, now head on the road for a five-game trip that begins in Atlanta on Monday.

If Suggs is unable to play, expect Gary Harris to get the start in his place.

In other injury-related news, Josh Robbins of The Athletic asked Magic coach Jamahl Mosley about the status of Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac...