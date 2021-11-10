Game 12: Magic vs. Nets GameThread

Who: Brooklyn Nets (7-4) at Orlando Magic (3-8)

When: Wednesday, November 10th, 7:00 PM EST

Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Brooklyn -10, O/U: 210.5

Injuries: Claxton (OUT), Irving (OUT); Orlando - Carter-Williams (OUT), Fultz (OUT), Isaac (OUT), Moore (OUT)





Brooklyn Nets (7-4) Orlando Magic (2-6) 105.6 (21st) ORtg 102.5 (26th) 105.2 (9th) DRtg 109.9 (25th) 99.5 (11th) Pace 98.1 (22nd) Projected Starting Lineups James Harden G Cole Anthony Joe Harris G Jalen Suggs Kevin Durant F Franz Wagner Bruce Brown F Wendell Carter Jr. Blake Griffin C Mo Bamba







Pregame quotes from Coach



“It’s important that guys know when they’re going in and out of the game. I try to be transparent with these guys about that. Obviously, those guys ran a little bit longer in that last game (Sunday against Utah) because that was a group that had it going. And the ability for them to stay out there and trust one another, and for the guys that were on the bench (who) trusted those guys that were in the game. Again, we continue to talk about how we’re going to grow in that direction trusting one another and lifting each other up.” ~ Coach Mosley on the playing rotations he has utilized recently.



“They have star power, they have extreme talent. But one thing we talked about is ‘what we do’. If we do what we’re capable of doing at a high-level, then we give ourselves a chance and an opportunity (tonight). Obviously in Harden, Durant, and Harris being a knock-down shooter - they have four knock-down shooters - they are great scorers. (For) us just being able to ball pressure, use our length and activity, and then get out and go back at them offensively (playing with pace and getting out faster).” ~ Coach Mosley on Brooklyn’s star powered lineup



“Their switching is very disruptive. They fall in line with another one of those switching teams that makes you play one-on-one. Their length is just as good (as Orlando’s), they have smart, strong defenders out there. I really just believe their switching ability and their length causes a lot of problems for teams to get into the paint and to attack the paint. We just have to make sure we attack it before the defense is set.” ~ Coach Mosley on Brooklyn’s improved defensive attack this season.





