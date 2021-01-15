Potential Nikola Vucevic Trades

With Fultz's injury, this season could quickly turn into a lost one for the Magic, so why not speculate on some big time trades. I am unsure if I am in favor of trading Vucevic or not, but I do know he deserves a lot better than the players we are currently surrounding him with. Trading Vucevic would undoubtedly mean a full on rebuild will be ahead and I am leaning towards being ok with that considering this current roster has probably maxed out it's potential as a mediocre borderline playoff team.

Trade 1:

Magic get: Terry Rozier, Miles Bridges, Vernon Carey Jr, 2021 1st, 2023 first

Hornets get: Nikola Vucevic

I could see the Hornets doing this as landing Vucevic I would think makes them a strong bet to be a playoff team. Trading Rozier also opens up more playing time for Lamelo. Lamelo, Graham, Hayward, Washington, Vucevic. That's not too bad.

As for the Magic, this undoubtedly makes them a lot worse of a team in the present to improve draft position and also adds 2 more 1st to the cupboard to help rebuild the roster. Rozier is a good place holder for the next 2 seasons who has really started to put his game together in Charlotte and doesn't force Anthony to have to start all this season. Maybe Rozier plays himself into a new contract with the Magic or is just another trade asset for next season. Magic also get a talented SF in Miles Bridges, who walks in and immediately becomes our best SF. I would also want Carey included as a flyer, as he is worth taking a bet on considering he looked like a top 5 pick out of high school, maybe the Magic can get something out of him.

Trade 2:

Magic get: Thomas Satoransky, Patrick Williams, Wendell Carter Jr, 2021 top 5 protected 1st

Bulls get: Nikola Vucevic

I don't know if the Bulls would even be in a win now mode or if they would do this, but after I saw the Pistons randomly trade for Blake Griffin I don't really put anything out of the question anymore. For the Bulls, they pair Vucevic with their dynamic backcourt of Lavine and White in hopes that their now pretty legit big 3 on offense can get them into the playoffs. I could see a scenario where the Bulls want to try and capitalize on how well Zach Lavine is playing right now and acquire another star player.

For the Magic, they get some cover at PG with Satoransky. Patrick Williams isn't a perfect long term fit considering the Isaac extension and Chuma, but he has looked really good already in his career so that's a decent problem to have if both him and Isaac reach their potentials. Carter is nothing special but a decent big who could come in and compete with Bamba (if the dude can stay on the court), I don't love Carter's offensive game but I do like his defensive versatility. Isaac, Williams and Carter on the floor together could be nice on defense.

Trade 3:

Magic get: Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Lamarcus Aldridge, 2021 1st

Spurs get: Nikola Vucevic

With Pop nearing the end of his career, the Spurs may want to get an elite big man in his prime next to DeRozan so they can make a couple playoff pushes before Pop rides off into retirement.

For the Magic, Aldridge is just a place holder for this season and nothing more. We get 2 wing players who have great potential in Johnson and Vassell, especially Johnson considering how he has looked so far this season. This would add some much needed shooting ability to the wings for the Magic, something they desperately need to add to this roster. Fultz, Johnson, Vassell, Isaac, Bamba, that's a decent future core to build around, though Fultz, Bamba and Isaac having injury concerns dampens it a lot.